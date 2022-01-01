Go
AquaBrew

We are a Texas craft Brewery in the heart of San Marcos. Come enjoy our open floor taproom with table top games, lovely shaded patio, and of course our in house brews! Here, we love our community. Everyone is welcome even your furry friends. See you soon!

110 E. MLK Dr. Suite 130 • $$

Avg 4.1 (828 reviews)

32 oz. Crowler Fill$8.00
Veggie Tacos$6.00
BLTA$10.00
SM Blonde 6-pack$8.99
AB Classic Burger$10.00
SAN MARCOS BLONDE 6-PACK$7.99
Cherry Sour Crowler$8.99
Bacon Jam Fries$9.00
APE-PRICOT WHEAT 6-PACK$8.99
Buffalo Burger$10.00
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

110 E. MLK Dr. Suite 130

San Marcos TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
