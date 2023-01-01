Go
Banner picView gallery

MADDOGS - 17800 E Il Route 72

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

17800 E Il Route 72

Monroe Center, IL 61052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

17800 E Il Route 72, Monroe Center IL 61052

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

FNS PIZZA - DAVIS JUNCTION
orange star4.3 • 555
5651 IL-251 DAVIS JUNCTION, IL 61020
View restaurantnext
The Rack on 72 - 9042 Illinois 72
orange starNo Reviews
9042 Illinois 72 Stillman Valley, IL 61084
View restaurantnext
Screw City Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3 Rockford, IL 61108
View restaurantnext
LUCKY DOG SALOON & GAMES - CHERRY VALLEY IL.
orange starNo Reviews
205 East State Street Cherry Valley, IL 61016
View restaurantnext
Mary's Market State St. - 4431 East State Street
orange starNo Reviews
4431 East State Street Rockford, IL 61108
View restaurantnext
Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant - 5855 E State St
orange starNo Reviews
5855 E State St Rockford, IL 61108
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Monroe Center

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MADDOGS - 17800 E Il Route 72

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston