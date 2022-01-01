Go
Arabesque

Lebanese Cuisine.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

2930 Devine St • $$

Avg 4.4 (740 reviews)

Popular Items

Shish Tawouk (Chicken) Skewer$9.00
Shish Tawouk Skewer
Lamb Chops side (2)$12.00
Lamb Chops
Labneh$8.00
Strained yogurt topped with mint and olive oil
Cheese & Olives$8.00
Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers and mint
Stuffed Grape Leaves$7.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, parsley.
Tenderloin Medallions$13.00
Beef Tenderloin Skewer
Deep Fried Cauliflower (Arnabeet)$8.00
Served with Tahini and bread
Cheese Rolls$10.00
Cheese blend, hand rolled in filo dough and deep fried, served with marinara.
Appetizer Sampler$14.00
Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Damascus bread, and Tahini sauce.
Fried Kibbeh$10.00
Four minced beef dumplines. Served with cucumber yogurt.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2930 Devine St

Columbia SC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
