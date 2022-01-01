Go
Aracely Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

401 13th street • $$

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)

Popular Items

Mexican Coke$3.00
Oyster on the half shell$3.00
Latte$4.50
tri-tip sandwich$15.00
burger$15.00
Kale + spinach shake$6.00
Empanada of the day$7.00
chilaquiles$17.00
burger$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

401 13th street

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
