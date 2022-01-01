Go
Toast

Arad Evans Inn 2021

Come in and enjoy!

7206 East Genesee Street

No reviews yet

Location

7206 East Genesee Street

Fayetteville NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Hope you enjoy everything!

YO!BURRITO

No reviews yet

FRESH. MODERN. MEXICAN.
Slingin' an alternative take on the Mexican experience - with vegan, gluten-free and "create your own" options galore - YO!BURRITO is the newest and coolest casual ‘Cuse eatery. Don’t be a burro, come get your burritos, YO!

YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES

No reviews yet

A New Classic
The seamless combination of cutting edge and comfort, of trends and tradition, of fresh thinking and established methods – Yards Grille is the New Classic American Restaurant. New classic is our inspiration. We begin with comfortable Americana fare and elevate it to a level that our guests find invigorating. Our service is attentive and seamless throughout each and every meal.

YARDS GRILLE ON THE SAND

No reviews yet

The little brother of YARDS GRILLE on the hill. Serving a selection of items for everyone enjoying the beach.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston