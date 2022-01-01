The warm and charming ambience Arami provides in its eatery is matched by the contemporary Japanese cuisine it serves. Tasty starter options include the sea urchin uni shooter with wasabi tobiko, the Bluefin tuna toro tartare bite with Asian pear and caviar and the spicy octopus spring roll. Arami crafts a popular selection of ramen noodles, of the shio and shoyu variety, as well as a vast selection of fresh sashimi and nigiri pieces so you may choose your own combination. Other popular entrees include the pork cutlet tonkatsu donburi in a soy balsamic sauce, seared hotate scallops with a ponzu brown butter and the Hamachi truffle yellowtail with mushrooms.

For a sweet and artful end to your meal, try Arami's mochi assortment, which comes with red velvet, green tea, blueberry and mint chocolate chip pieces.



SEAFOOD • SUSHI

1829 W. Chicago Avenue • $$$