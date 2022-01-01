Go
Arancino at The Kahala

Arancino at The Kahala showcases a modern take on classic Italian dishes made with fine ingredients imported from Italy combined with local products from land and sea. Discover and experience the culinary creations of Italy through Executive Chef Daisuke Hamamoto's thoughtfully crafted menu that will feature a wide selection of house-made pastas, brick oven pizzas, gibier (game meat delicacies) and more

5000 Kahala Avenue

Coke$4.00
Zuppa di Aragosta$18.00
lobster bisque, claw meat, brioche
Haku Lei$19.00
inspired by the beautiful art and tradition of the hawaiian floral head crown - locally grown mixed greens & vegetables, red wine vinaigrette
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$31.00
local waimana tkg poached egg, parmigiano reggiano, cream, pancetta, truffle butter
Pizza Funghi e Tartufo$29.00
eringii, shimeji, maitake, mozzarella, gorgonzola, mascarpone, parmigiano reggiano, white truffle oil
Insalata Caprese$19.00
locally grown tomatoes, burrata cheese, petite basil
Bagna Cauda$20.00
fresh vegetable crudités, warm anchovy garlic dip
Spaghetti Astice$39.00
spaghetti, lobster, pomodoro sauce
Bonet$15.00
chocolate & amaretti custard, caramel, amaretto disaronno, house made whipped cream
Pizza Margherita$26.00
mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, basil, tomato sauce
Honolulu HI

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Kapa Hale

Kapa Hale has a modern influence on Hawai`i Regional Cuisine. We promote local products and combine them with familiar ethnic influences to showcase a cuisine that can only be found in today's Hawai`i. Kapa Hale will be Hawai`i’s new neighborhood eatery located in the Waialae-Kahala District.
Inspired by Hawaiian, American, European & Asian flavors, we incorporate the stories of local farmers and the fresh produce from our islands.
Kapa Hale has a chef driven concept, where Chef Keaka Lee and his team designed an innovative menu based on unique flavors and creativity.

Pieology 8067

Come in and enjoy!

La Tour Cafe

LTCPZZA 3pm-8pm Daily!
Rustic Quality Fresh

Jamba

Jamba Juice

