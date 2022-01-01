Arashi Ramen - Ballard

ESR Pop-Up

The ESR Pop-up is your Valentine's source for an extravagent feast for you to assemble and heat at home. The first course is five dishes to share and includes ahi crudo with fresno chili, dungeness crab cakes, and baby lettuces with chioggia beets, goat cheese, and pistachio. The main course features a 2lb St. Helens prime rib roast with au jus and horseradish cream accompanied by fingerling potatoes, and leek bread bread pudding with wild mushrooms and gruyere. For dessert you'll enjoy a burnt honey panna cotta with blood orange and streusel. There are also optional a la carte supplements and special cocktails available. The prime rib roast includeds a seasoning kit and cooking instructions. All sides and accompaniments also include reheating and assembly instructions.

