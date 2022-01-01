Go
Arashi Ramen - Ballard

5401 20th Ave NW

Popular Items

R2 Shoyu Ramen$11.75
Thin Noodle. Soy sauce based, pork belly chashu, seaweed, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion.
B2 Honey Garlic Karaage Bowl$8.50
Very popular. Rice with honey garlic fried chicken, mayo, mixed vegetables.
A3 Gyoza$7.25
Pan-fried pork and chicken pot stickers.
R10 Veggie Ramen$12.75
Thin Noodle. Vegetable broth, tofu (3 pieces), bean sprouts, green onion, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, red ginger, and garlic oil.
R6 Black Garlic Ramen$13.75
Very popular. Thin Noodle. Salt-based, pork belly chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, fried onion, black garlic oil.
R3 Miso Ramen$12.75
Thick Noodle. Miso based, pork belly chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, sweet corn.
R8 Spicy TanTan Ramen$14.50
Very Popular. Thick Noodle. Spicy sesame paste, seasoned ground pork, green onion, chili oil.
R5 Arashi Ramen$14.50
Thin Noodle. Salt-based, 3 pork belly chashu, seaweed, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion.
R4 Spicy Miso Ramen$13.75
Very popular. Thick Noodle. Spicy miso based, marinated chopped chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, sweet corn.
A2 Honey Garlic Karaage$9.00
Japanese fried chicken with our special honey garlic sauce.
Location

5401 20th Ave NW

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
