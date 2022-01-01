Go
Arashi Ramen - Tukwila

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM

No reviews yet

17045 Southcenter Pkwy

Tukwila, WA 98188

Hours

Popular Items

B2 Honey Bowl$7.95
Most popular. Rice with honey garlic fried chicken, mayo, mixed vegetables.
R8 Spicy TanTan Men$14.50
Thick noodle. Very popular. Spicy sesame paste, seasoned ground pork, green onion, chili oil.
R5 Arashi$14.50
Thin noodle. Salt-based, 3 pork belly chashu, seaweed, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion.
R2 Shoyu$10.95
Thin noodle. Soy sauce based, pork belly chashu, seaweed, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion.
A3 Gyoza$6.95
Pan-fried pork and chicken pot stickers. 6 pieces.
R6 Black Garlic$13.50
Thin noodle. Very popular. Salt-based, pork belly chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, fried onion, black garlic oil.
R3 Miso$12.50
Thick noodle. Miso based, pork belly chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, sweet corn.
R4 Spicy Miso$13.50
Thick noodle. Very popular. Spicy miso based, marinated chopped chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, sweet corn.
R10 Creamy Veggie$12.50
Thin noodle. Vegetable broth, tofu (3 pieces), bean sprouts, green onion, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, red ginger, and garlic oil.
A2 Honey Garlic Karaage$8.25
Japanese fried chicken with our special honey garlic sauce.
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm

Location

