Mo's Irish Pub

142 W Wisconsin Ave

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on a grilled roll. "Santa Fe" it for just $3 more with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, & served with Killarney sauce.
Mo's 4 Cheese & Chips$9.00
Fresh, crispy tortilla chips served with Mo's legendary zesty 4-Cheese sauce and homemade salsa.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$16.00
Triple Grilled Cheese$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
Mo's Cookie$7.00
Enough to share if you're willing! A hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven and topped with vanilla ice cream. A must have!
Soft Pretzel$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
Fish & Chips$16.00
An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun.
Location

Milwaukee WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

