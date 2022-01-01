Arboretum Pizza Grill
Come in and enjoy!
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
4025 Washington Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4025 Washington Street
Roslindale MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shanti
Shanti Restaurant -
Roslindale Square
Indian Cuisine.
The Square Root
We are now offering take-out, including beer and wine!
753 South
Come in and enjoy!
PS Gourmet Coffee
HOME OF THE BUCKET