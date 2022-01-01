Anthony's Roast Beef
Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1921 Main St, Tewksbury MA 01876
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Tewksbury
Tewksbury Country Club - Golf Course & ProShop
4.5 • 1,151
1880 Main Street Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurant