Go
Consumer picView gallery

Anthony's Roast Beef

Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1921 Main St

Tewksbury, MA 01876

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1921 Main St, Tewksbury MA 01876

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Gino's - 1045 - Tewksbury
orange star4.3 • 306
1900 Main Street Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurantnext
Tewksbury Country Club
orange star4.2 • 318
1880 Main St Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurantnext
Khao Hom Thai and Pho
orange star4.8 • 360
258 Salem Road Billerica, MA 01821
View restaurantnext
Capellini's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 928
896 Main St Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1198 - Tewksbury, Heartland
orange star4.3 • 306
553 Main St Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 258 - Unifirst
orange starNo Reviews
68 Jonspin Road Wilmington, MA 01887
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tewksbury

Tewksbury Country Club - Golf Course & ProShop
orange star4.5 • 1,151
1880 Main Street Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurantnext
Capellini's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 928
896 Main St Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurantnext
Tewksbury Country Club
orange star4.2 • 318
1880 Main St Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1045 - Tewksbury
orange star4.3 • 306
1900 Main Street Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1198 - Tewksbury, Heartland
orange star4.3 • 306
553 Main St Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Tewksbury

North Billerica

No reviews yet

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Anthony's Roast Beef

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston