Dick's Wings & Grill

100 Marketside Avenue

Ponte Vedra Beach FL

Popular Items

Creamy Coleslaw$2.99
House Salad$8.99
Fresh crisp greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers onions, shredded cheddar jack cheese & seasoned croutons. Add your favorite protein for $1.99.
Fried Chic Wrap$12.99
Juicy, tender chicken breast fried just how you like it. Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.
Veggie Wrap$9.99
Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.
Steak Philly DWG$12.99
Melt-in-your-mouth Philly Steak stacked with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms, smothered in melted provolone cheese on a toasted, handmade hoagie roll, baked fresh daily at Jacksonville’s own Village Bread.
Blcknd Chic Wrap$12.99
Juicy, tender chicken breast blackened just how you like it. Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.
Grill Chic Wrap$12.99
Juicy, tender chicken breast grilled just how you like it. Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.
Ceasar Wrap$12.99
3 Pc Breaded Chick Basket$10.99
Our tender, juicy chicken breast strips are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen.
Chicken Philly DWG$12.99
Melt-in-your-mouth Chicken stacked with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms, smothered in melted provolone cheese on a toasted, handmade hoagie roll, baked fresh daily at Jacksonville’s own Village Bread.
Location

100 Marketside Avenue

Ponte Vedra Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
