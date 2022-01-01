Go
Arcade Alley

Retro arcade bar located in the Strother District in downtown Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Food, Fun, and Friends come together for a nostalgic experience you’ll want to keep coming back for.

316 SE Douglas

Popular Items

6 Deep Fried Tacos$13.00
6 deep fried beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and Parmesan cheese with salsa on the side
Pork Tenderloin$12.00
Hand-breaded Pork Tenderloin with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Horseradish Mayo Sauce Served with your choice of a Side
Bullfrog Bites$10.00
20 Tater Tots and Jalapenos Wrapped in Bacon with your choice of Queso or Ranch
Chicken Tenders$9.00
4 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with your choice of Dipping Sauces and a Side
BurgerTime Burger$10.00
Classic Hamburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions and Choice of Ketchup, Mustard, or Mayo served with your choice of a Side
add cheese for $.75
add bacon for $1
PAC-MAN Bites$7.00
Breaded Gouda mac n cheese bite with bacon
served with ranch
Kid's Chicken Nuggets (4)$6.00
4 Chicken Nuggets served with your choice of a side and dipping sauces
Joust Sticks$7.00
Breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden brown
Served with homemade marinara or ranch dipping sauce
3 Deep Fried Tacos$7.00
3 deep fried beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and Parmesan cheese with salsa on the side
12 Deep Fried Tacos$22.00
12 deep fried beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and Parmesan cheese with salsa on the side
Location

316 SE Douglas

Lee Summit MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
