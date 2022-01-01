Go
Toast
  • /
  • Saint Paul
  • /
  • Arcade Phalen American Legion Post 577

Arcade Phalen American Legion Post 577

Come in and enjoy!

1129 Arcade St

No reviews yet

Location

1129 Arcade St

Saint Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smok'N Outdoors BBQ

No reviews yet

Family owned BBQ food trailer based out of St.Paul. We smoke our meats with 100% local oak wood because it brings out the true taste of the outdoors.

Mekong BBQ

No reviews yet

Southeast Asian Cuisine

Tongue in Cheek

No reviews yet

A contemporary American eatery, dedicated to serving animal products raised in a humane and sustainable manner.
We believe living a good life tastes better.

Carbone's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

The Original Carbone's. Come see where it started in 1954

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston