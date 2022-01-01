Go
Toast

Arcade Restaurant

The Arcade Restaurant is Memphis' oldest cafe, since 1919! Family owned, breakfast is served all day with daily plate lunch specials Monday - Friday and speciality brunch and breakfast items available Saturday and Sunday. The Arcade Restaurant has been featured in numerous movies, television shows, and documentaries and has been featured on The Food Network and Travel Channel as well as several local, national, and international publications! Hand made pizzas, home cooked meals, large breakfast plates, and a 50's style interior welcome you into the restaurant. Whether it's family breakfast, business lunch, dinner, or a private party, the Arcade will provide you with a warm and inviting atmosphere perfect for your family, group, or outing!

540 S Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CYO Omelet Plate$11.95
Up to 5 Toppings, including Two Meats and One Cheese. Hash Browns or Grits and Biscuits and Gravy! You can also select an Egg White Omelet!
See full menu

Location

540 S Main St

Memphis TN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Longshot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zio Matto Gelato

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Gelato handmade in Memphis, TN.

Hustle & Dough

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Loflin Yard

No reviews yet

Order takeout or delivery online!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston