Woods Kzoo
Come in and enjoy!
701 E Michigan Ave
Location
701 E Michigan Ave
Kalamazoo MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fish Express
Come in and enjoy!
Green Door Distilling Co.
Discovery Distilled
Brewery Outré
We're a microbrewery that creates innovative versions of classic beer styles as well as novel new styles, including beer-wine hybrids. We use Michigan-grown ingredients to capture the unique "Terroir" of Michigan in every glass.
LFG Bar
Don't want to dine in? We've got you covered! We locally source our bread, select meats and produce!