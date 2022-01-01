Arcadia restaurants you'll love
More about AU79 Tea House
AU79 Tea House
815 West Naomi Avenue, Arcadia
|Popular items
|Honey Green Milk Tea, Iced
|$5.21
|Almond Milk Tea, Iced
|$5.21
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.75
More about Hyper Coffee
Hyper Coffee
203 S 1st Ave, Arcadia
|Popular items
|Latte
espresso, steamed milk
|Nuttin Honey
|$4.75
cafe latte, honey, hazelnut
|Red Eye
|$3.50
espresso, house coffee
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia
846 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia
|Popular items
|14. Popcorn Chicken
|$7.45
|11. Crispy Tofu
|$6.95
|Passion Fruit Iced Tea
|$4.34
More about Sharetea
Sharetea
55 East Duarte, Arcadia
|Popular items
|Honey Lemonade W/Aloe Vera #6
|$5.35
|Thai Pearl Milk Tea #S20
|$5.50
|Mango & Passion Fruit Green Tea #8
|$5.35
More about Eat Fantastic Arcadia
Eat Fantastic Arcadia
4466 e live oak ave, Arcadia
|Popular items
|Make it a Cobb Salad
|$13.00
|#2 Cheese Burger Combo
|$9.75
|3 Box
|$8.50
More about Boba Ave 8090
Boba Ave 8090
1437 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia
|Popular items
|21.Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡
|$6.95
|4.Taro Milk Tea 芋头奶茶
|$4.95
|2.Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶
|$4.95
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio
1220s golden west #A, arcadia
|Popular items
|Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
|$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
|Ceylon Milk Tea
|$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
|Strawberry Jasmine Tea
|$4.95
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Phoenix Food Boutique
1108 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia
|Popular items
|雲吞湯 Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup
|$11.50
Hong Kong wonton noodle soup.
|羅漢上素 Buddha's Plate
|$11.95
Braised tofu, mushrooms, string beans, carrots.
|炸芝麻湯丸 Black Sesame Mochi
|$6.75
Deep fried sweet mochi, black sesame filling.
More about Tokyo Wako
Tokyo Wako
401 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
|Popular items
|Ni Ban
|$48.25
7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak, 2pcs Jumbo Shrimp and 4oz. Scallops.
|Tokyo Imperial
|$44.75
7oz. Filet Mignon and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp
|Wako Grand Prix
|$40.50
7oz. Filet Mignon and 5oz. Chicken Breast.
More about CLUCK2GO Arcadia
CLUCK2GO Arcadia
153 E Duarte Rd., Arcadia
|Popular items
|Fried Hainan Ck Rice 炸海南鸡
|$12.25
Fried Hainan Chicken- served with chicken rice, sweet red sauce, small side of pickled veggies and complementary cup of house soup.
|Combo B Whole 套餐B
|$46.45
Combo B Includes:
One whole order Hainan chicken
Stir-fry string beans
Spicy cucumber salad
Fried peanuts
Chicken soup (large)
Chicken rice (4)
Red Sauce (4)
Green Sauce (4)
|Hainan Ck Rice 海南鸡饭
|$11.25
Hainan Chicken- your choice of dark, white or mixed chicken, served with side of chicken rice, 1 red sauce, 1 green sauce, & 1 sweet soy sauce, small side of pickled veggies and complementary cup of house soup.
More about Little Provence Sandwich Bistro
Little Provence Sandwich Bistro
1326 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia
More about Noodle St Arcadia
Noodle St Arcadia
400 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia
More about Bon Appetea Cafe Arcadia
Bon Appetea Cafe Arcadia
160 E Duarte Rd Unit A, Arcadia