Arcadia restaurants you'll love

Go
Arcadia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Arcadia

Arcadia's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Arcadia restaurants

AU79 Tea House image

 

AU79 Tea House

815 West Naomi Avenue, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Honey Green Milk Tea, Iced$5.21
Almond Milk Tea, Iced$5.21
Crispy Chicken$6.75
More about AU79 Tea House
Hyper Coffee image

 

Hyper Coffee

203 S 1st Ave, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Latte
espresso, steamed milk
Nuttin Honey$4.75
cafe latte, honey, hazelnut
Red Eye$3.50
espresso, house coffee
More about Hyper Coffee
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia image

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia

846 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
14. Popcorn Chicken$7.45
11. Crispy Tofu$6.95
Passion Fruit Iced Tea$4.34
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia
Sharetea image

 

Sharetea

55 East Duarte, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Lemonade W/Aloe Vera #6$5.35
Thai Pearl Milk Tea #S20$5.50
Mango & Passion Fruit Green Tea #8$5.35
More about Sharetea
Eat Fantastic Arcadia image

 

Eat Fantastic Arcadia

4466 e live oak ave, Arcadia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Make it a Cobb Salad$13.00
#2 Cheese Burger Combo$9.75
3 Box$8.50
More about Eat Fantastic Arcadia
Boba Ave 8090 image

 

Boba Ave 8090

1437 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
21.Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡$6.95
4.Taro Milk Tea 芋头奶茶$4.95
2.Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶$4.95
More about Boba Ave 8090
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

1220s golden west #A, arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Ceylon Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
Strawberry Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

1108 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
雲吞湯 Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup$11.50
Hong Kong wonton noodle soup.
羅漢上素 Buddha's Plate$11.95
Braised tofu, mushrooms, string beans, carrots.
炸芝麻湯丸 Black Sesame Mochi$6.75
Deep fried sweet mochi, black sesame filling.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Tokyo Wako image

 

Tokyo Wako

401 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ni Ban$48.25
7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak, 2pcs Jumbo Shrimp and 4oz. Scallops.
Tokyo Imperial$44.75
7oz. Filet Mignon and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp
Wako Grand Prix$40.50
7oz. Filet Mignon and 5oz. Chicken Breast.
More about Tokyo Wako
Meizhou Dongpo image

 

Meizhou Dongpo

400 S Baldwin Ave #2045, Arcadia

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Meizhou Dongpo
0042 - Arcadia image

 

0042 - Arcadia

56 E. Duarte Road, Ste 102, Arcadia

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0042 - Arcadia
Rod's Grill image

 

Rod's Grill

41 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rod's Grill
Banner pic

 

CLUCK2GO Arcadia

153 E Duarte Rd., Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Hainan Ck Rice 炸海南鸡$12.25
Fried Hainan Chicken- served with chicken rice, sweet red sauce, small side of pickled veggies and complementary cup of house soup.
Combo B Whole 套餐B$46.45
Combo B Includes:
One whole order Hainan chicken
Stir-fry string beans
Spicy cucumber salad
Fried peanuts
Chicken soup (large)
Chicken rice (4)
Red Sauce (4)
Green Sauce (4)
Hainan Ck Rice 海南鸡饭$11.25
Hainan Chicken- your choice of dark, white or mixed chicken, served with side of chicken rice, 1 red sauce, 1 green sauce, & 1 sweet soy sauce, small side of pickled veggies and complementary cup of house soup.
More about CLUCK2GO Arcadia
Restaurant banner

 

Little Provence Sandwich Bistro

1326 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Little Provence Sandwich Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Noodle St Arcadia

400 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Noodle St Arcadia
Restaurant banner

 

Bon Appetea Cafe Arcadia

160 E Duarte Rd Unit A, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bon Appetea Cafe Arcadia

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Arcadia

Boba Tea

Thai Tea

Fried Rice

Map

More near Arcadia to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Monrovia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston