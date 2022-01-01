Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond milk in Arcadia

Arcadia restaurants
Arcadia restaurants that serve almond milk

AU79 Tea House image

 

AU79 Tea House

815 West Naomi Avenue, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Milk Tea
Almond Milk Tea, Hot$5.79
Almond Green Milk Tea
More about AU79 Tea House
Item pic

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia

846 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Almond Iced Milk Tea$4.56
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia

