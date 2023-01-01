Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Arcadia

Go
Arcadia restaurants
Toast

Arcadia restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Eat Fantastic Arcadia image

 

Eat Fantastic Arcadia

4466 e live oak ave, Arcadia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
More about Eat Fantastic Arcadia
Item pic

 

Poppy Cake Baking Company - Arcadia - 128 East Foothill Boulevard

128 East Foothill Boulevard, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
chicken caesar salad$14.00
romaine lettuce, chicken breast, PCBC croutons, anchovies, egg, garlic, lemon, red wine vinegar, dijon mustard, black pepper, grapeseed oil, extra virgin olive oil, grana cheese, salt
More about Poppy Cake Baking Company - Arcadia - 128 East Foothill Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Arcadia

Curry Chicken

Cookies

Pudding

Thai Tea

Pastries

Sweet Potato Fries

Boba Tea

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Arcadia to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (95 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Monrovia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1074 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (895 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston