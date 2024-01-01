Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Arcadia
/
Arcadia
/
Clams
Arcadia restaurants that serve clams
Phoenix Food Boutique - Arcadia
1108 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia
No reviews yet
麻辣北極貝 Arctic Surf Clams in Chili Oil
$8.95
More about Phoenix Food Boutique - Arcadia
Sushi Kisen - - Arcadia
1108 S BALDWIN AVE, STE B6, Arcadia
No reviews yet
Aoyagi - Orange Clam
$11.00
More about Sushi Kisen - - Arcadia
Browse other tasty dishes in Arcadia
Popcorn Chicken
Scallops
Rice Cake
Hot Chocolate
Chicken Sandwiches
French Toast
Fried Chicken Wings
Dumplings
More near Arcadia to explore
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(114 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
San Gabriel
Avg 4.7
(24 restaurants)
Monrovia
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
El Monte
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
South El Monte
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Temple City
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
San Marino
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1267 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(101 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(808 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston