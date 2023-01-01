Cobb salad in Arcadia
Arcadia restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Eat Fantastic Arcadia
Eat Fantastic Arcadia
4466 e live oak ave, Arcadia
|Make it a Cobb Salad
|$15.00
More about Poppy Cake Baking Company - Arcadia - 128 East Foothill Boulevard
Poppy Cake Baking Company - Arcadia - 128 East Foothill Boulevard
128 East Foothill Boulevard, Arcadia
|Smoked Salmon Cobb Salad
|$17.00
smoked salmon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg,
lemon, green onions, mixed greens, blue cheese
dressing (mayo, sour cream, buttermilk, red wine
vinegar, blue cheese, kosher salt, black pepper)