Garlic chicken in
Arcadia
/
Arcadia
/
Garlic Chicken
Arcadia restaurants that serve garlic chicken
CLUCK2GO Arcadia
153 E Duarte Rd., Arcadia
No reviews yet
Honey Garlic Chicken Wings 蜜汁鸡翅
$13.99
More about CLUCK2GO Arcadia
Phoenix Food Boutique
1108 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia
No reviews yet
蒜茸雞翼 Garlic Chicken Wings
$12.95
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
