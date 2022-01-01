Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Arcadia

Go
Arcadia restaurants
Toast

Arcadia restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

CLUCK2GO Arcadia

153 E Duarte Rd., Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Garlic Chicken Wings 蜜汁鸡翅$13.99
More about CLUCK2GO Arcadia
Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

1108 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
蒜茸雞翼 Garlic Chicken Wings$12.95
More about Phoenix Food Boutique

Browse other tasty dishes in Arcadia

Pork Chops

Wonton Soup

Tacos

Thai Tea

Sweet Potato Fries

Wontons

Cookies

Croissants

Map

More near Arcadia to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Monrovia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston