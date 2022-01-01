Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Arcadia

Arcadia restaurants
Arcadia restaurants that serve rice noodles

Item pic

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia

846 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
7. Braised Pork Rice Noodles$8.85
7. Braised Pork Rice Noodles$8.85
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia
Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

1108 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
豉椒炒牛河 Rice Noodles with Beef & Black Bean Sauce$12.50
Spicy.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique

