Salmon rolls in Arcadia

Arcadia restaurants
Arcadia restaurants that serve salmon rolls

AKAMI SUSHI

506 E Live Oak Ave, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BAKED CRAB SALMON ROLL$18.00
California roll toped w/ baked salmon, masago, scallion, eel sauce
More about AKAMI SUSHI
Sushi Kisen - - Arcadia

1108 S BALDWIN AVE, STE B6, Arcadia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Roll$10.00
More about Sushi Kisen - - Arcadia

