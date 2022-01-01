Go
Arcadia Pizza

272 Reviews

$$

780 Victory Highway

West Greenwich, RI 02817

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

(12in) Small Pizza$11.00
choosing no toppings means just a regular cheese pizza
Truffle Oil & Parmesan Fry
Italian Grinder$12.00
ham, capicola, provolone, prosciutto, genoa, lettuce, tomato, onions, hot peppers, vinaigrette
NY System Wiener$3.00
mustard, meat sauce, onions, celery salt
Cheeseburger*$7.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese
(16in) Large Pizza$15.00
Plain Fry
with sea salt
20 oz. Soda$1.85
Fried Mozzarella Wedges$10.00
served with marinara
Chicken Tenders$10.00
hand battered buttermilk chicken tenders
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

780 Victory Highway, West Greenwich RI 02817

Directions

