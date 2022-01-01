Arcata restaurants you'll love

Arcata restaurants
Toast
  • Arcata

Arcata's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Arcata restaurants

Cafe Brio image

PASTRY

Cafe Brio

791 G Street, Arcata

Avg 4.2 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Humboldt burger$15.50
char-grilled fresh-ground Humboldt Grass-fed beef, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, 1000 island, choice of fries or salad
croissant$3.25
house-made with Strauss Creamery butter
chocolate orange macaron$2.00
an almond meringue cookie with flavored buttercream sandwiched between. a French classic
More about Cafe Brio
Fiesta Grill & Cantina image

 

Fiesta Grill & Cantina

3525 Janes Road, Arcata

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fiesta Grill & Cantina
08da7375-d0a5-4a9d-aef9-c14b8868494e image

 

Oak Deli & Brewery

1101 H Street Unit #3, Arcada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Oak Deli & Brewery
Mazzotti's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Mazzotti's Ristorante Italiano

773 8th Street, Arcata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Mazzotti's Ristorante Italiano
Restaurant banner

 

Salt

935 I ST, Arcata

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Salt
