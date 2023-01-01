Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Arcata

Arcata restaurants
Toast

Arcata restaurants that serve avocado toast

Main pic

 

Northtown Coffee - 1603 G St

1603 G St, Arcata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$12.00
More about Northtown Coffee - 1603 G St
Cafe Brio image

PASTRY

Cafe Brio

791 G Street, Arcata

Avg 4.2 (920 reviews)
Takeout
avocado toast$16.00
Brio focaccia, buttered and toasted, then topped with sliced avocado, avocado mousse, pickled local peppers and onions and an over easy egg
More about Cafe Brio

