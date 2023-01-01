Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado toast in
Arcata
/
Arcata
/
Avocado Toast
Arcata restaurants that serve avocado toast
Northtown Coffee - 1603 G St
1603 G St, Arcata
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$12.00
More about Northtown Coffee - 1603 G St
PASTRY
Cafe Brio
791 G Street, Arcata
Avg 4.2
(920 reviews)
avocado toast
$16.00
Brio focaccia, buttered and toasted, then topped with sliced avocado, avocado mousse, pickled local peppers and onions and an over easy egg
More about Cafe Brio
Browse other tasty dishes in Arcata
Hot Chocolate
Cappuccino
More near Arcata to explore
Medford
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Chico
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Redding
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Healdsburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Grants Pass
Avg 3.8
(13 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Oroville
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Fort Bragg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Redding
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Grants Pass
Avg 3.8
(13 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Chico
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(143 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston