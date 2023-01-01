Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Arcata

Arcata restaurants
Arcata restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PASTRY

Cafe Brio

791 G Street, Arcata

Avg 4.2 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
lemon meringue cake, 6"$30.00
delicate lemon chiffon with a layer of salted caramel and tart lemon cream, finished with rustic swirls of toasted meringue
soufflé cake, slice$5.50
a slice of our rich flourless chocolate cake
soufflé cake, 6"$35.00
a rich single layer flourless chocolate cake baked on a bed of pecans, topped with chocolate ganache and finished with a white chocolate design and pecans
Main pic

 

Northtown Coffee - 1603 G St

1603 G St, Arcata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Almond Coffee Cake$4.95
