Cake in Arcata

PASTRY
Cafe Brio
791 G Street, Arcata
|lemon meringue cake, 6"
|$30.00
delicate lemon chiffon with a layer of salted caramel and tart lemon cream, finished with rustic swirls of toasted meringue
|soufflé cake, slice
|$5.50
a slice of our rich flourless chocolate cake
|soufflé cake, 6"
|$35.00
a rich single layer flourless chocolate cake baked on a bed of pecans, topped with chocolate ganache and finished with a white chocolate design and pecans