Croissants in Arcata
Arcata restaurants that serve croissants
Northtown Coffee
1603 G St, Arcata
|Egg & Cheddar Croissant
|$8.00
scrambled turmeric eggs & homemade garlic aioli with pico de gallo
PASTRY
Cafe Brio
791 G Street, Arcata
|duxelle croissant
|$4.75
savory mushroom, kale, and Cypress Grove chèvre filling inside our buttery house-made croissant dough
|croissant
|$3.25
house-made with Strauss Creamery butter
|jalapeno cheddar croissant
|$4.75
jalapeno cheddar filling inside our house-made croissants, generously sprinkled with Rumiano cheddar