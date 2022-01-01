Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Arcata

Arcata restaurants
Arcata restaurants that serve croissants

Northtown Coffee

1603 G St, Arcata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg & Cheddar Croissant$8.00
scrambled turmeric eggs & homemade garlic aioli with pico de gallo
More about Northtown Coffee
PASTRY

Cafe Brio

791 G Street, Arcata

Avg 4.2 (920 reviews)
Takeout
duxelle croissant$4.75
savory mushroom, kale, and Cypress Grove chèvre filling inside our buttery house-made croissant dough
croissant$3.25
house-made with Strauss Creamery butter
jalapeno cheddar croissant$4.75
jalapeno cheddar filling inside our house-made croissants, generously sprinkled with Rumiano cheddar
More about Cafe Brio

