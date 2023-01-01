Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg sandwiches in
Arcata
/
Arcata
/
Egg Sandwiches
Arcata restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Northtown Coffee - 1603 G St
1603 G St, Arcata
No reviews yet
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$5.00
More about Northtown Coffee - 1603 G St
PASTRY
Cafe Brio
791 G Street, Arcata
Avg 4.2
(920 reviews)
classic bacon, and egg sandwich
$17.00
Niman bacon, scrambled eggs, and emmental on a Brio croissant
More about Cafe Brio
