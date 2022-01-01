Go
Arch City Tavern

Located in the thriving Short North Arts District, Arch City Tavern offers a glimpse into the magnificent history of Columbus, serving up fresh, locally-sourced gourmet food and craft beer in a casual setting of exposed brick and finished wood. Our neighborhood guests and friendly staff offer a relaxed, upscale atmosphere beneath a twenty foot pencil mural of Old Columbus and her famous Arches. Our popular local cocktails and diverse American menu promise to give you an authentic taste of Columbus.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

862 N High St • $$

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

862 N High St

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
