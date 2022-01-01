Arch City Tavern
Located in the thriving Short North Arts District, Arch City Tavern offers a glimpse into the magnificent history of Columbus, serving up fresh, locally-sourced gourmet food and craft beer in a casual setting of exposed brick and finished wood. Our neighborhood guests and friendly staff offer a relaxed, upscale atmosphere beneath a twenty foot pencil mural of Old Columbus and her famous Arches. Our popular local cocktails and diverse American menu promise to give you an authentic taste of Columbus.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
862 N High St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
862 N High St
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
