Archer's Tavern - Kettering
Locally owned and operated
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2030 E Dorothy Ln • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2030 E Dorothy Ln
Kettering OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Christopher's Restaurant
American. Homemade. Vegetarian. Vegan. A great selection of food options for everyone. Great Food, Great Service in a clean and safe environment.
Eudora Brewing Company
Brewery, pub and customer brewing facility located in Kettering, Ohio.
King's Point Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Condado Tacos
Cincinnati, OH