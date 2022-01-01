Go
  • Dayton
  • Archer's Tavern - Kettering

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

Locally owned and operated

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2030 E Dorothy Ln • $$

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.93
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
House Salad$6.51
Fresh salad mix with cheddar and jack cheeses, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, eggs, croutons and bacon
Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte$3.26
Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt
Fried Chicken Salad$12.56
Fresh salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, egg and diced tomatoes. We recommend honey mustard for your dressing!
Pretzel Sticks$9.77
Warm fresh baked pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese or honey mustard
Philly Cheese Steak$12.09
Grilled ribeye topped with sautéed red and green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun. Order wit or witout the whiz
Boneless Wings$10.47
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.63
Cheddar cheese and bacon slices
Archer's Breaded Wings (12)$17.67
Twelve of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Cheeseburger$10.23
Fresh burger patty topped with your choice of cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2030 E Dorothy Ln

Kettering OH

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

