Go
Toast

Arches Saloon

Come in and enjoy!

233 South B Street

No reviews yet

Location

233 South B Street

Hamilton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Richards Pizza Main St

No reviews yet

Great Taste Since 1955

Chick'nCone

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tano Bistro

No reviews yet

Inspired by Hamilton’s new energy and old history, our Tano Bistro-Hamilton location offers a fresh dining experience in a contemporary dining space located directly across from the beautiful Marcum Park. Chef Tano and team offer a seasonally changing menu prepared with the very best ingredients focused on local sourcing, sustainability and simplicity.

Hamilton's Urban Backyard

No reviews yet

A tap room located in a historic building with a "backyard" gathering space along with a food truck/trailer food court.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston