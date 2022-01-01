Go
Toast

Arches Thai

Come on in and enjoy!

60 N 100 W

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon$7.95
Se Eew
Egg Roll$5.95
Fresh Garden Roll$6.95
Yellow Curry
Green Curry
Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle
Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine Rice$1.95
See full menu

Location

60 N 100 W

Moab UT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spitfire Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Spitfire Smokehouse specializes in pit-fired deliciousness ~ Prime Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs, Pork Belly, Sausage & More. We serve only the best Q prepared on the smoker daily. Locals are raving about the new Moab BUZZ – Spitfire Smokehouse.
We love Moab and guarantee you will love our Q!

The Spoke on Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gloria's Corner Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Milts Stop n Eat

No reviews yet

Small 1950's Drive Inn
with outside shaded seating;
and plenty of parking...

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston