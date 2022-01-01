Arches Thai
Come on in and enjoy!
60 N 100 W
Popular Items
Location
60 N 100 W
Moab UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spitfire Smokehouse
Spitfire Smokehouse specializes in pit-fired deliciousness ~ Prime Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs, Pork Belly, Sausage & More. We serve only the best Q prepared on the smoker daily. Locals are raving about the new Moab BUZZ – Spitfire Smokehouse.
We love Moab and guarantee you will love our Q!
The Spoke on Center
Come in and enjoy!
Gloria's Corner Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Milts Stop n Eat
Small 1950's Drive Inn
with outside shaded seating;
and plenty of parking...