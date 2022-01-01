Go
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant

8309 Bell Oaks Dr

Popular Items

Chef Salad
Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (6.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95), Family - Serves 5+ (17.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, ham, bacon, egg & tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.95
Buffalo-style chicken tenders, shredded cheddar blend cheese, lettuce & ranch dressing.
Chicken Strips Basket$9.95
Pull-A-Part Cheesy Bread$4.95
Fresh baked Italian bread loaded with garlic butter and mozzarella.
Chicken Salad
Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (7.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, egg & tomato with your choice of fried or grilled chicken.
Italian Salad
Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (6.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95), Family - Serves 5+ (17.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, ham, pepperoni, egg, tomato, onion, green & black olives & our house Italian dressing.
Cheese Fries$4.95
Breaded Catfish Dinner$12.95
Two hand-breaded fried catfish fillets served with choice of 2 sides.
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks with Beer Cheese$5.45
Three fresh baked Bavarian pretzel sticks served with one side of our made in house beer cheese.
Breaded Cheddar Cheese Cubes$6.45
8309 Bell Oaks Dr

Newburgh IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
