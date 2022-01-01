Go
Archie's Italian Eatery

Archie's is a family owned and operated Italian restaurant! We serve old world authentic Italian dishes! Come taste the flavor of old world Italy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1410 E Republic Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1177 reviews)

Popular Items

Togo Spin Dip$10.99
Kid Chicken Tenders$6.99
8" Pizza
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1410 E Republic Rd

Springfield MO

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
