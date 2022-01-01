Arclight Brewing Company

**LIMIT 1 PER CUSTOMER - RESPECT BOTTLE LIMITS!**

World Between Worlds (Coffee, vanilla, chocolate)- for this years variant we sourced freshly roasted Kenyan origin coffee beans from locals Snake Oil Roasters. To round out coffee notes we also aged on top of Madagascar vanilla beans and Ghana cacao nibs. The results are vanilla mocha with coconut sweetness. 11%(ALC/VOL) and is packaged in 750ml(25.4fl/oz) bottles LIMIT 1 PER CUSTOMER

