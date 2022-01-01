Go
Arclight Brewing Company

Micro Brewery

544 N. Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

World Between Worlds$25.00
**LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER - RESPECT BOTTLE LIMITS!**
World Between Worlds - a viscous imperial sweet stout brewed with copious amounts of toasted coconut brewed with @monochromebrew . 11%(ALC/VOL) and is packaged in 750ml(25.4fl/oz) bottles LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER
Soursmith Kriek$12.00
Sour Ale with Cherries 9.5% ABV
Individual 16oz.
World Between Worlds Variant$27.00
**LIMIT 1 PER CUSTOMER - RESPECT BOTTLE LIMITS!**
World Between Worlds (Coffee, vanilla, chocolate)- for this years variant we sourced freshly roasted Kenyan origin coffee beans from locals Snake Oil Roasters. To round out coffee notes we also aged on top of Madagascar vanilla beans and Ghana cacao nibs. The results are vanilla mocha with coconut sweetness. 11%(ALC/VOL) and is packaged in 750ml(25.4fl/oz) bottles LIMIT 1 PER CUSTOMER
Location

544 N. Main Street

Watervliet MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
