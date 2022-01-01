Go
Toast

El Arco

Come in and enjoy!

2622 Pasadena Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2622 Pasadena Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Backyard Bowls - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yum Yum Donuts

No reviews yet

Yum Yum Donuts

CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki

No reviews yet

Many have enjoyed the Chef Maezaki fine dining experience. Now, introducing “Chef Maezaki Ghost Kitchen” where Premium Sushi & Rolls are made fresh and delivered direct from Downtown LA! You can finally enjoy our fine Sushi and Rolls everywhere, your office, home and event venues throughout Los Angeles.

Gamboge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston