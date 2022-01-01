Arctic Spoon
Come in and enjoy our fresh made to order rolled ice cream, bubble tea and fruit freezes.
ICE CREAM
371 W Dundee Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
371 W Dundee Road
Wheeling IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Come in and enjoy!
May's Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
We're a family owned and operated breakfast and lunch restaurant offering classic American meals.
Georgian Shawarma
Come in and enjoy!