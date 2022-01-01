Go
Arctic Springs

A place where fine and casual dining collide.

N18078 County Road T

Popular Items

Club$9.99
Bacon and chicken make a wonderful pair! Enveloped in three layers of bread brushed with mayo and paired with lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Tender Basket$8.99
Four hand breaded chicken tenders so crunchy and juicy under a mountain of fries or a pile of onion rings! Tell us what sauce you'd enjoy with them in the notes section or during a call for no additional charge.
Shrimp Po' Boy$12.99
An epic battle between Cajun broiled shrimp and remoulade sauce! Layered with lettuce and tomato and our not so secret sauce, piled high on our house made french bread!
1/3 Pound Burger$7.99
A perfect no frills burger to get you powered up for the afternoon!
2 Piece Fish Basket$11.99
1/3 Pound California Burger$10.99
Our 1/3 pound burger stuffed in between a brioche bun and loaded with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Add cheese for no additional cost. Just leave a note in the notes section or let us know when you call in your order.
BLT$9.99
Bacon...a pile of it! So much it deserves its own layer. A triple decker so you can savor every bite!
Philly Cheese Steak$11.99
Prime Melt$10.99
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hot enough to get your blood pumping and not so hot that it ruins the taste. A flavorful combination of spice, chicken, and cheese on top of lettuce, tomato, and onion!
Location

Galesville WI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
