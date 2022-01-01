Go
Arden's Garden

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

184 College Avenue

Popular Items

Custom 24 oz$6.50
Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.
Spinach Slam$7.95
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Spinach.
Hotshot$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple Juice, Lemons, Cranberries, Ginger.
The Shake$8.50
Ingredients: Almondmilk, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Dates.
Bexorcist$9.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Apple juice, Banana, Mango, Papaya, Wheatgrass, Ginger.
Kale Slam$8.95
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Kale.
Custom 16 oz$5.50
Build your own 16 oz custom smoothie.
Happy Smoothie$8.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Papaya, Blueberry, Blackberry, Spinach, Supergreen powder.
Summer Island$9.50
Ingredients: Multigreen, Apple juice, Banana, Peach, Papaya, Spinach, Hemp Protein, Nuts, Ginger.
Fuzzy Kisses$4.50
Ingredients: Raisins, Raw Almonds, Dates, Raw Walnuts, Coconut, Distilled Water.
Location

184 College Avenue

Athens GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Place

Welcome to The Place! We are a relaxed Southern eatery serving refined comfort cuisine to the Classic City. The Place’s menu is built upon a collection of family recipes, many of which have been passed down over the years and reworked to have a modern twist. Named after our grandfather’s car dealership where we spent much of our time growing up and lovingly dubbed “The Place,” we hope that this restaurant serves as a relaxed gathering place for students, their families, university faculty and locals alike. Both graduates of The University of Georgia, we are thrilled to be back in Athens contributing to this town’s great culinary landscape.

Paloma Park

Tapas - Charcuterie - Wine & Cocktails

Onward Reserve

Flicker Theatre and Bar Inc

