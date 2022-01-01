Go
Arden's Garden

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

3757 Roswell Rd NE • $

Avg 4.9 (22 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
Beet It Better*$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 
Kale Slam$8.95
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Kale.
Grand Slam$6.50
Ingredients: 1 oz each of Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Cranberry.
Custom 24 oz$6.50
Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.
Spinach Slam$7.95
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Spinach.
Cucumber Lemonade$3.85
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumbers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Spearmint Oil.
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
Custom 16 oz$5.50
Build your own 16 oz custom smoothie.
The Shake$8.50
Ingredients: Almondmilk, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Dates.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3757 Roswell Rd NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
