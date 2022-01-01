Go
Toast

Arden's Garden

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

7421 Douglas Blvd Suite P

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
Cucumber Lemonade$3.85
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumbers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Spearmint Oil.
Custom 24 oz$6.50
Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.
Spinach Slam$7.95
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Spinach.
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
Custom 16 oz$5.50
Build your own 16 oz custom smoothie.
Super Celery$4.35
Ingredients:  Celery, distilled water, lemons
Multigreen$3.85
Ingredients: Cucumbers, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemons.
Lean and Green$3.85
Ingredients:  Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
Supergreen*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
See full menu

Location

7421 Douglas Blvd Suite P

Douglasville GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Table25 Fork + Wine

No reviews yet

Established with one goal in mind: providing an enjoyable casual fine dining experience to the Douglasville/Atlanta area. One-of-a-kind, Table25 Fork + Wine offers a contemporary mix of Southern hospitality, uniquely crafted libations, and culturally influenced cuisine.

Fin & Feathers

No reviews yet

More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in the Douglasville, GA, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Downtown Atlanta’s culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.

Thumbs Up Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HDF Douglasville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Delicious hotdogs and chicken wings with great customer service!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston