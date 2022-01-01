Go
Toast

Arden's Garden

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

3113 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (816 reviews)

Popular Items

Custom 16 oz$5.50
Build your own 16 oz custom smoothie.
Summer Island$9.50
Ingredients: Multigreen, Apple juice, Banana, Peach, Papaya, Spinach, Hemp Protein, Nuts, Ginger.
Bexorcist$9.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Apple juice, Banana, Mango, Papaya, Wheatgrass, Ginger.
Super Celery$4.35
Ingredients:  Celery, distilled water, lemons
Supergreen*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
Custom 24 oz$6.50
Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.
The Shake$8.50
Ingredients: Almondmilk, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Dates.
Happy Smoothie$8.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Papaya, Blueberry, Blackberry, Spinach, Supergreen powder.
Recovery: True Blue 2 oz$2.75
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Lime Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Orange Oil, Bacillus coagulans, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Blue Majik Spirulina.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3113 Main St

East Point GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rich & Pour Opulence Lounge

No reviews yet

We seek to enliven all 5 senses. From the sensual lighting, texture of the walls, music in the air, and small plates that are pleasing to the palate. We invite you to share in the experience.

BGR Grille

No reviews yet

BGR Grille features hand-crafted steak, turkey, lamb and blackbean burgers made from scratch and chargrilled to perfection!

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Forsyth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Irish Bred Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston