Go
Toast

Arden's Garden

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

1248 Clairmont RD • $

Avg 4.7 (123 reviews)

Popular Items

Hotshot$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple Juice, Lemons, Cranberries, Ginger.
Custom 16 oz$5.50
Build your own 16 oz custom smoothie.
Recovery: True Blue 2 oz$2.75
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Lime Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Orange Oil, Bacillus coagulans, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Blue Majik Spirulina.
Cucumber Lemonade$3.85
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumbers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Spearmint Oil.
Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
Happy Smoothie$8.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Papaya, Blueberry, Blackberry, Spinach, Supergreen powder.
The Shake$8.50
Ingredients: Almondmilk, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Dates.
Cheezy Kale$4.50
Ingredients:  Kale, Cashews, Red Bell Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cayenne.
Carlito's Way$9.50
Ingredients: Multigreen, Banana, Mango, Cherries, Spinach, Hemp Protein, Nuts.
Custom 24 oz$6.50
Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1248 Clairmont RD

Decatur GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saigon Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Po'Boy Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Athens Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Athens Pizza

No reviews yet

Serving Atlanta for over 45 years!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston