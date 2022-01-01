Go
Arden's Garden

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

1117 Euclid Ave NE • $

Avg 4.8 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Super Celery$4.35
Ingredients:  Celery, distilled water, lemons
Bexorcist$9.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Apple juice, Banana, Mango, Papaya, Wheatgrass, Ginger.
Summer Island$9.50
Ingredients: Multigreen, Apple juice, Banana, Peach, Papaya, Spinach, Hemp Protein, Nuts, Ginger.
Custom 24 oz$6.50
Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.
Custom 16 oz$5.50
Build your own 16 oz custom smoothie.
Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
Multigreen$3.85
Ingredients: Cucumbers, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemons.
Lean and Green$3.85
Ingredients:  Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
The Shake$8.50
Ingredients: Almondmilk, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Dates.
Happy Smoothie$8.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Papaya, Blueberry, Blackberry, Spinach, Supergreen powder.
Location

1117 Euclid Ave NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
