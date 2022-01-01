Go
Arden's Garden

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

969 Marietta St NW #300

Popular Items

Caesar Salad with Shiitake Bacon$8.75
Ingredients: Kale, Shiitake Mushroom, Walnuts, Water, Olive Oil, Hemp Hearts, Nutritional Yeast, Miso, Lime Juice, Tamari, Dijon Mustard, Garlic Powder, Sea Salt, Black Pepper.
Grand Slam$6.50
Ingredients: 1 oz each of Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Cranberry.
Custom 16 oz$5.50
Build your own 16 oz custom smoothie.
Beet It Better*$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 
Carlito's Way$9.50
Ingredients: Multigreen, Banana, Mango, Cherries, Spinach, Hemp Protein, Nuts.
PB&J$7.95
Ingredients: Apple Juice, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Peanut Butter
Custom 24 oz$6.50
Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.
Happy Smoothie$8.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Papaya, Blueberry, Blackberry, Spinach, Supergreen powder.
TLC (Turmeric Loves Carrot)$4.35
Ingredients:  Carrots, orange juice, turmeric root
Spinach Slam$7.95
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Spinach.
Location

969 Marietta St NW #300

Atlanta GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
