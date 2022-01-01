Go
Arden's Garden

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

985 Monroe Dr NE • $

Avg 4.6 (192 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad with Shiitake Bacon$8.75
Ingredients: Kale, Shiitake Mushroom, Walnuts, Water, Olive Oil, Hemp Hearts, Nutritional Yeast, Miso, Lime Juice, Tamari, Dijon Mustard, Garlic Powder, Sea Salt, Black Pepper.
Immunity: Firecracker 2 oz$2.75
Ingredients: Ginger root, lemons, pineapple juice, cayenne pepper
Multigreen$3.85
Ingredients: Cucumbers, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemons.
Lean and Green$3.85
Ingredients:  Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
Cucumber Lemonade$3.85
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumbers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Spearmint Oil.
Magic Mushroom 2 oz*$2.75
Ingredients: Tart Cherries, Apple Juice, Ginger Root, Lion's Mane Powder, Cordyceps Powder, Red Reishi Powder, Cacao Powder.
Pure Lemon 15.2 oz$12.95
Ingredients: Lemons
Pineapple Apple Ginger*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Apple Juice, Ginger
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
Complete Recovery*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Echinacea purpurea Root Powder, Bee Propolis, Citrus Bioflavonoid.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

985 Monroe Dr NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
