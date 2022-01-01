Go
Arden's Garden

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

98 Temple Ave

Popular Items

Recovery: True Blue 2 oz$2.75
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Lime Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Orange Oil, Bacillus coagulans, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Blue Majik Spirulina.
Immunity: Firecracker 2 oz$2.75
Ingredients: Ginger root, lemons, pineapple juice, cayenne pepper
Complete Recovery*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Echinacea purpurea Root Powder, Bee Propolis, Citrus Bioflavonoid.
Carlito's Way$9.50
Ingredients: Multigreen, Banana, Mango, Cherries, Spinach, Hemp Protein, Nuts.
Beet It Better*$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 
Custom 24 oz$6.50
Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.
Magic Mushroom 2 oz*$2.75
Ingredients: Tart Cherries, Apple Juice, Ginger Root, Lion's Mane Powder, Cordyceps Powder, Red Reishi Powder, Cacao Powder.
Grand Slam$6.50
Ingredients: 1 oz each of Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Cranberry.
Bexorcist$9.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Apple juice, Banana, Mango, Papaya, Wheatgrass, Ginger.
Supergreen*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
Location

Newnan GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
